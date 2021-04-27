Second victim from Corinth DWI crash dies

The second victim of Sunday’s I-35E crash in Corinth has died, the Corinth Police Department said Tuesday.

About 2:40 p.m. Sunday, two men were changing a flat tire on their truck in the median of the highway when a car left the lane of traffic and hit them, according to Corinth police. Gary Clark, 22, of Corinth, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was taken to the hospital in “very grave condition.”

The second victim, 29-year-old Gary Bennett of Virginia, has succumbed to his injuries, CPD announced Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the car that hit the two men failed field sobriety tests after the crash, according to police. William Blair, 23, of Denton, was initially charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault, but now that Bennett has died, Corinth PD will change that assault charge to a second count of intoxication manslaughter.