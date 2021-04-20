Masks will be optional in Argyle schools beginning May 10

On Monday night, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to make masks optional for all students and employees, beginning May 10.

Over a month ago, Argyle parents petitioned the school board to end the mask requirement, but the board said they weren’t going to until all Argyle ISD teachers and staff have had the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A week later, the board relaxed some rules around mask usage.

The Flower Mound Fire Department administered a vaccine clinic on March 25 in which any Argyle ISD employee could get vaccinated. May 10 is the date when all employees who attended that vaccine clinic will be fully vaccinated.

Argyle ISD trustees also unanimously approved making quarantines the responsibility of parents, also beginning May 10, according to an AISD news release. The district will share more information about the new quarantine process soon.