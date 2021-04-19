Flower Mound, Highland Village resume enforcing sign regulations

The town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village announced last week that they will resume enforcing sign regulations on May 1.

Last year, Flower Mound temporarily paused the enforcement of signage regulations in order to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. All Flower Mound properties will need to return to full compliance with the town’s codes at the end of this month.

Also about a year ago, Highland Village allowed restaurants and retail businesses the option to place temporary bandit signs so the public would know what businesses were open and what services were being offered. Any temporary bandit signs should be removed by the end of this month.