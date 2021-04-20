Freeze warning issued for Denton County early Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Denton County and nearby counties as North Texas braces for possible record-breaking low temperatures.

A strong cold front is moving through the area Tuesday, bringing much cooler temperatures and north winds of 15-25 mph (with higher gusts), according to the weather service. The high temperature is not expected to reach 60 Tuesday in Denton County.

Unusually cold temperatures will follow the cold front with near-record lows. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 3-9 a.m. Wednesday as Denton expects a low temperature of 32 degrees. Residents are encouraged to protect sensitive plants that could be damage by the cold weather.

The high temperature is expected to reach 63 locally on Wednesday, with a low of 47 overnight.

Storms are expected to sweep through the area on Friday.