DCTA hosting Trails Day on Saturday

The Denton County Transportation Authority is offering free A-train rides all day Saturday and prizes for a scavenger hunt as part of the annual spring Celebrate Trails Day.

Passengers can make their way down the trail, navigate to one of DCTA’s five train stations and hop onboard to ride back to their starting point, according to a DCTA news release. Free water, snacks and rail trail pocket guides will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon at the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC). You can participate in the scavenger hunt by following the photo guidelines , taking selfies with the provided prompts and uploading them to the provided QR code. The following prizes will be awarded to the participants, and will be announced on April 27.

First Prize : $40 Amazon gift card, wireless earbuds, water bottle, DCTA reusable bag, fanny pack and trail mix, A-train Rail Trail pocket guide and a trail guidebook

: $40 Amazon gift card, wireless earbuds, water bottle, DCTA reusable bag, fanny pack and trail mix, A-train Rail Trail pocket guide and a trail guidebook Second Prize : $25 Amazon gift card, coffee tumbler and monthly pass

: $25 Amazon gift card, coffee tumbler and monthly pass Third Prize: $25 Amazon gift card, monthly pass and DCTA small promo item