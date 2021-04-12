Robson Ranch Rambler — April 2021

Hello! I am happy to bring you the news of Robson Ranch beginning with this issue. My husband and I are Robson Ranch homeowners for 7 years and transplants to Texas from Ohio about 13 years ago. As the saying goes, “We weren’t born here, but we got here as quick as we could!”

Our leadership took the opportunity at Robson Ranch to refurbish and update amenities during the COVID-19 downtime. Our Clubhouse received a facelift including new paint, flooring, and light fixtures. The sound system is upgraded, and new furniture graces the banquet rooms. We look forward to a resurgence of banquets and homeowner functions in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse as the year progresses.

The Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch is ready for golfers to take advantage of the warmer weather, hopefully headed our way. To maintain the high course quality, greens, tees and bunkers have been attended to and spruced up following harsh winter conditions. Our Director of Agronomy is passionate about every aspect of care and nurturing of the 27 holes that make up this course. His golf maintenance team has fed, thatched and fertilized the tees, greens and fairways. About 150 tons of bunker sand was added to bunkers throughout the course. Tee monuments, ball washers and bunker rakes are getting a makeover as well. As a public course, we welcome all golfers. In April, we are also excited to host the Men’s Dallas Baptist University Invitational and the TGA’s Texas Senior Amateur.

In keeping with Governor Abbott’s recent Executive Order, mask restrictions are lifted, and the Robson Ranch Clubhouse and Wildhorse Grill will operate at 100% capacity. These facilities are open to the public and dine-in, banquets and other events will practice and encourage social distancing. Staff screening and sanitation protocols will stay in place and be strictly followed. Those hosting banquets here at Robson Ranch have the ability to require face coverings at their functions and gatherings. We strive to maintain flexibility when it comes to all operations around our property and continue to look for guidance from our state and local governments.

Individually and as a community, we are ready to settle in to the “new normal.” Looking forward to doing it in short sleeves and under sunny and warmer skies!