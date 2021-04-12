News from Double Oak Town Hall — April 2021

Greetings from Town Hall,

May 1, 2021 General Election

Double Oak voters will elect a mayor and two town council members in the May election.

Von Beougher is unopposed for the mayor’s seat. His term of office will be from May 2021 to May 2023. Von will be an outstanding mayor, provide great leadership and representation for our town.

Three candidates have filed for the two council seats that are up for election. The two candidates receiving the most votes will be elected and serve from May 2021 to May 2023. The candidates for council, in ballot order, are Patrick Johnson, Scott Whisenhunt and Casey Garrison Parsons.

A Double Oak candidate forum, sponsored by The Cross Timbers Gazette and moderated by Max Miller and Bob Weir will be held on Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Residents are welcome to attend the forum in-person. The town will broadcast the candidate forum on the Town of Double Oak’s Facebook page and post the recording on the town website. Town Hall will open at 6 p.m. the night of the candidate forum for a meet & greet with the candidates.

Early voting begins on April 19 and runs through April 27. Residents can check early voting locations and times at www.VoteDenton.com. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with voting from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Double Oak Town Hall will be an early voting site and an Election Day voting site for assigned precincts. Please contact Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy with any questions.

Double Oak residents will also cast votes for candidates in the Denton ISD or Lewisville ISD school board elections depending on which school district covers your area of town.

The candidates are out campaigning. They recently participated in an area candidate forum and did a great job. They all have the best interest for Double Oak at heart.

Good luck and best wishes to the candidates. Thank you for your willingness to serve the best residents and the great community of Double Oak, Texas.

Double Oak Recognitions

In addition to being recognized as the “Safest City in Texas” by AdvisorSmith, the town has just learned of more recognitions.

NICHE.COM rated Double Oak as the 4th Best Place to Live in Denton County. The town received A ratings for schools, low crime & safety, health & fitness and a good place for families. The town was also recognized for having one of the lowest cost of living in Denton County.

We hope our residents are proud of all the accolades your town is receiving. Working together, Double Oak is recognized as a wonderful place to call home and do business.

Congratulations to Double Oak’s newest Eagle Scouts: Joshua O’Neil and Grady Ward

Joshua built a beautiful wood cabinet for the Double Oak Police Department. It provides lots of storage and shelf space for patrol equipment. This project greatly benefits the police officers.

Grady installed blue street reflectors, painted fire hydrants, applied reflective tape to the hydrants and mapped their location. This project assists the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department and other fire departments responding to calls in town.

The Town of Double Oak is proud of Joshua O’Neil and Grady Ward.

Double Oak Women’s Club Easter Egg Hunt

The Double Oak Women’s Club Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at Double Oak Town Hall.

The Double Oak Women’s Club Easter Egg Hunt is always a wonderful event for the children, hope to see you there! Please bring your own Easter Basket.

Waketon Road Improvement Project

The project is in its final days for contractor bids. More information will be posted after the bid process is closed and the project has been awarded.

The Town of Double Oak wishes all a Happy Easter.