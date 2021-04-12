Bartonville Town Update — April 2021

Greetings from Bartonville!

Easter eggs, blooming trees, warmer temperatures, and the sun is shining- spring is officially here!

Of course, with that comes spring storms. An easy way to stay informed, if you have not already done so, is to sign up through “Notify Me” to get updates. This is an easy way to reach all our residents with important news (remember our rolling brownouts?) Simply go to www.townofbartonville.com and sign up through “Notify Me” to get our latest updates. After you sign up, you have the option to select email and/or text message for notification delivery, and for what events. This free service helps us ensure residents are aware of new information and alerts that are posted on the Town website.

Spring is also for spring cleaning! Bartonville’s Annual Spring Clean Up is Saturday April 10thanytime between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Residents can take advantage of this fun annual event to shred any unwanted documents, donate usable items, and safely dispose of bulk items and electronics. Remember, you can safely dispose of unused medicines any time at Town Hall. Postcards were mailed with specific information as to what items are allowed and not allowed for disposal. If you have any questions, please call Town Hall at 817-693-5280. We look forward to seeing you there!

Spring also means elections. Early Voting will be conducted April 19 – April 24 (Monday – Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 25 (Sunday) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and April 26 – 27 (Monday-Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A complete list of locations can be found on our website www.townofbartonville.com/elections. During early voting, voters can vote at ANY early voting location in the county.

Come meet your candidates! A Candidate Forum is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at Bartonville Town Hall and via Zoom. The Town’s general election for Councilmember Places 1, 3, and 5, for two-year terms, will be held Saturday, May 1.

Jeff Traylor and Jim Roberts have filed for Place 1, Clay Sams for Place 3, and Josh Phillips and Justin Northeim have filed for Place 5.

Please note that our election day polling location will be at Double Oak Town Hall this year. We opted to share a location thereby sharing the expense due to the significant increase in election expenses.

Lastly, spring also means weeds and mosquitos. Please be mindful of standing water as well as obstructed drains and bar ditch overgrowth.

Spring brings optimism and the outdoors. The COVID-19 outlook is promising, but we need to continue to follow known safety and hygiene measures to stay that way. We encourage face coverings and social distancing. If you would like to help, Denton County Public Health is still in need of volunteers for their vaccination clinics. No medical experience is necessary. To sign-up for the Medical Reserve Corps, visit mrc.dentoncounty.gov. By working together, we can help keep our community safe.