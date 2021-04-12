From the Desk of Bobbie Mitchell — April 2021

I am thrilled about the news that any adult resident in the State of Texas can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Denton County.

Anyone interested in adding their name to the Denton County Public Health’s (DCPH) Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist should go to DentonCounty.gov/vaccine.

So far, more than 9,000 individuals have signed up on our waitlist since last night. But there’s plenty of room for more. With more than 432,000 on our waitlist, we’ve already scheduled appointments for more than 410,000 to date.

The sooner you sign up, the sooner you will receive a text or email with an appointment.

If you have any concerns about getting to Texas Motor Speedway for your vaccination appointment, just call 940-243-0077. Denton County Transportation Authority and Span Inc. are both working together to make sure you can get to your appointment.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced in March all adult Texans are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Denton County opened the portal for all registrants on the day of the Governor’s announcement.

We are excited that the state allowed us to open the waitlist registration to everyone ages 16 and older. The sooner we can get everyone vaccinated, the sooner we can all get back to some form of normalcy.

Denton County administered 122,493 first doses and 51,779 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 22 with four days of clinics that week to administer vaccines to an estimated 50,000 individuals.

Most vaccines are authorized for people 18 years old and older; the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in people 16 and older, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

For any questions or concerns, DCPH’s COVID-19 call center can be reached in English and Spanish at 940-349-2585 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

Also, we’re always looking for volunteers at our vaccination clinics. If you are interested in helping us, please sign up with the Medical Reserve Corps at mrc.dentoncounty.gov.

Remember, together we are #DentonCountyStrong!

April Is National County Government Month

Counties are one of America’s oldest forms of government, dating back to 1634 when the first county governments (shires) were established in Virginia. The organization and structure of today’s 3,069 county governments are chartered under the state constitutions or laws and are tailored to fit the needs and characteristics of states and local areas. April is National County Government Month and a time to celebrate Denton County.

American Rescue Plan Act

The new stimulus package recently signed by the President provides financial grant assistance to many types of restaurants. Establishments across Denton County could benefit from these grants in the foreseeable future.

According to Restaurant Hospitality publication, The American Rescue Plan Act established a $28.6 billion “Restaurant Revitalization Fund” (RRF) that will run through the SBA. Applications are said to open in a matter of weeks.

Although there are restrictions and limitations, an eligible business may receive a tax-free federal grant equal to the amount of its pandemic-related revenue loss, calculated by subtracting its 2020 gross receipts from its 2019 gross receipts.