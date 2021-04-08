Man attempts to abduct girl in Corinth, flees

The Corinth Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly tried to abduct a girl Wednesday.

The girl was walking home from school about 4 p.m. on Robinson Road, near the Barrel Strap Road intersection, when a brown or tan pickup with a camper shell drove past her and an older Hispanic man got out of the passenger side. He walked over to her, grabbed her arm and tried to pull her to the pickup, but the girl was able to escape, and he went back to the pickup, which sped away, according to a news release from the Corinth Police Department.

The girl believed that the vehicle had been following her for a week.

The suspect is described as being around 5’10” to 6 feet tall, slightly overweight, dark brown hair, glasses, a light brown and gray goatee, with a possible skull tattoo on his left arm and a cut or scar on his left eyebrow. If you have any information about him or the incident, call 940-349-1600, option 9.

The incident comes just days after several attempted kidnappings were reported in the Corinth/south Denton area. A suspect has been arrested in one of those cases and is being investigated for the others.