There’s a chance for severe weather Friday in DFW

The National Weather Service is warning residents in Denton County and across North Texas that there’s a chance for severe weather with damaging wind and large hail Friday afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms may develop along a dryline this afternoon that could affect a large area, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, “but it will depend on the strength of a capping inversion that is expected to be in place,” according to the weather service. If storms develop, they will likely be severe with large hail and damaging wind between 3-8 p.m. An isolated tornado would also be possible.

More severe weather is expected to develop from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the eastern side of North Texas, and Denton County is on the edge of the projected map for that severe weather.