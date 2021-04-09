Closures, detours to cause traffic delays at FM 2499 and Hwy 121

A lot of lane and ramp closures are scheduled this weekend in the area of FM 2499 and Hwys 26 and 121, just south of Flower Mound.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday at the latest:

Full closure of northbound Hwy 26 from Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive, then the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road to Sandy Lake Road.

Closure of the southbound FM 2499 frontage road at Hwy 26. Traffic will be detoured at Stars and Stripes Way to Hwy 26.

Full closure of northbound FM 2499 at I-635/Hwy 121. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway.

Closure of northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway.

Closure of westbound I-635 off-ramp to northbound Hwy 121/FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

Full ramp closure of the northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway.

Full ramp closure of the westbound I-635 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway.

The closures will allow crews to conduct paving operations on the northbound and westbound off-ramps to Bass Pro Drive and repair work on Hwy 26, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.