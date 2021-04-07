Thousands of local students affected by STAAR test issues

Thousands of local students had their STAAR testing delayed due to widespread outages with the online STAAR testing platform.

More than 7,000 Denton ISD students, more than 300 Northwest ISD students and about 100 Argyle ISD students were impacted by tech issues in the fourth grade writing, seventh grade writing and freshman English STAAR tests. The number of Lewisville ISD students affected by the issues was not immediately available Wednesday.

Texas education officials advised school districts to suspend the first day of STAAR testing after thousands of students showed up in person and were prevented from taking the standardized test online because of widespread technical issues across the state, according to the Texas Tribune. The issues affected districts administering the tests online and ranged from slow response times to students being unable to log in to the test.

“If your students have been able to access the test, they should continue testing. If your students have not been able to access the test, they should be dismissed from testing until the issue has been resolved,” the message from the Texas Education Agency said.

Denton ISD sent a letter to parents saying that there would be no STAAR testing on Wednesday, and the district is waiting for further instruction from the TEA about when/if the tests can be retaken or made up.