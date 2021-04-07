BigShots Golf opens near Northlake

BigShots Golf, ClubCorp’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience similar to Top Golf, is now open near Texas Motor Speedway.

The new entertainment complex features 56 state-of-the-art tee boxes, plus elevated dining and a sports bar serving signature cocktails and local craft beers, according to a BigShots news release. It’s located at 15700 Golf View Drive, southwest of the Hwy 114/I-35W interchange in far south Denton County.

“BigShots Golf Fort Worth offers guests a fun and exhilarating golf, dining and social experience,” said Tim O’Reilly, a principal franchise owner of BigShots Golf Fort Worth. “Our venue will be a place where folks from across the metroplex and state can come to enjoy our state-of-the-art games and an incredible yet unexpected food and beverage experience with friends and family.”

BigShots Golf will open each day at 9 a.m. and will close at 11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The experience includes interactive games such as Knockout and Pinball for kids and families, while those looking to perfect their swing can hit practice balls or play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world. Doppler radar technology provides data on swing, speed and distance to give a more authentic golfing experience. In addition to high-tech tee boxes, the location includes several private event spaces, an outdoor patio with fire pits, yard games and mini golf.

“As the leading owner-operators of some of the world’s most extraordinary golf courses and country clubs, ClubCorp is bringing the experience to families and children through the BigShots Golf concept,” said ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury. “BigShots Golf Fort Worth is a great way for players to enjoy competitive golf in addition to welcoming newcomers to the game in a fun, casual experience that includes top-notch dining and entertainment outside of the tee box.”