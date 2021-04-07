Officials break ground on new police substation in south Denton

The city of Denton held a groundbreaking ceremony this week for its new police station substation in far south Denton.

“Our city’s growing, and we have to serve our community better,” Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “This gives us that opportunity to have coverage on this side of town, to make sure we have eyes and be able to access various parts of town quickly.”

The new substation site is location on Vintage Boulevard, adjacent to Denton Fire Station 7. The $21 million substation is part of $62 million public safety bond projects approved in 2019, which also includes a new firing range and renovation of the Denton Police Department headquarters.

“As the city continues to grow, it’s going to be more and more challenging for our police officers to get around the city,” said Police Chief Frank Dixon. “Having these facilities down here is really going to offer them the ability to deploy very rapidly and have a quick response time, but more importantly to become more visible on this side of town where we haven’t really been visible on an ongoing basis.”