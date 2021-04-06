VIDEO: Highland Village Candidate Forum

Candidates for Highland Village City Council discussed the issues and answered questions Monday night in a candidate forum sponsored by The Cross Timbers Gazette and moderated by Bob Weir.

The 2021 Highland Village City Council general election is for Council members in Places 3, 5 and 7, each for a term of two years. Those seats are currently held by Mike Lombardo, Tom Heslep and Daniel Jaworski, respectively. All the incumbents filed to run again, while Andrew Crawford is challenging Lombardo for Place 3 and Jason Bates is challenging Heslep for Place 5. Meet the candidates here.