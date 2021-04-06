3 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 476.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a Dallas man in his 40s, a Denton woman in her 70s and a man over 80 who lived at Rosewood Assisted Living in Flower Mound.

“Today we confirmed three additional community members who have passed away due to COVID-19,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask you to continue to follow public health recommendations as we slow the spread of COVID-19 within our communities.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

DCPH Also announced 161 new COVID-19 cases in the county, 143 of which are active, as well as 305 new recoveries. There are now 5,032 active cases, as the case count continues to trend downward.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.