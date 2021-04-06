In Memoriam

Kenneth P. Shropshire

Kenneth P. Shropshire of Highland Village died peacefully at his home on December 18, 2020 at the age of 88 surrounded by love with family and close friends by his side. He was a prominent banker in the Lewisville area for many years and very involved in the community earning Lewisville Man of the Year in 1990. He implemented the local Rotary Club’s program to immunize every child in the world with the polio vaccine, which took his father’s life when Kenneth was only 4. A veteran of the Korean War, a great family man and humanitarian, after retirement he became known as Mr. Tractor Man at the FloMo Pumpkin Patch. He would laugh, “How did I go from being known as a successful bank president to Mr. Tractor Man?” He had an adventurous spirit and loved the outdoors. He introduced many to his love of the mountains and canoeing the Rio Grande. He rode his bike several miles a week until a few weeks before he passed. His perseverance was an inspiration to many. His quick wit and charming character drew many to him… his resemblance to Johnny Carson was uncanny. He is survived by his daughters Cari Shropshire (Carol) & partner Tom Leach, Linda Van Doren and grandchildren Miranda Van Doren and Cooper Van Doren. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Jolene Shropshire. A life well lived, a loving heart, a lasting legacy. Please join us to celebrate his life and adventurous spirit on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m. at Double Tree Ranch Park Pavilion in Highland Village.

Joseph Richard Kuchar

Joseph Kuchar of Lewisville and formerly of Mount Prospect, Illinois, went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Joseph was born on November 7, 1929 in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Mary Kuchar. He lost his father in his teens and as an only child, cared for this mother throughout her life. His high school years were filled with athletics which became his passion. Joseph worked at Teletype (AT&T) his entire career as a machinist and where he met his wife, Shirley. Shortly after their marriage, they lovingly brought his mother to live with them as they built their family. His dedication to his mother and his family was seen in so many small and significant ways. Their family grew quickly with Joe crossing his fingers for a boy with every pregnancy. All three girls made their arrival: Janet, Gail and finally his namesake Joanne. He spent his life surrounded by women; his wife, his mother and three girls. Even the pets were female. Bowling leagues in Chicago and non-stop golf in Texas was where he loved to be. In Texas, he worked at several golf courses and never met a stranger. His passion for golf and helping others created opportunities to sponsor charity tournaments and then moved on to have his own “Joe Kuchar Special Olympics Golf Tournament” for many years in the Lewisville area. The love he had for the kids and raising money has been a highlight of his life and something that gave him purpose. As a husband and a father, he always shared his love for his “girls.” Although we knew he would love to have a boy to take after his passion for sports, he never missed an event or special performance. His role of Papa was filled with incredible memories, Sunday dinners, birthday and holiday parties and ice cream sundaes. The grandchildren were blessed to have him in their lives for so many memories. In February 2021, they celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Joseph is survived by his wife, Shirley; their children Janet Holt, Gail (Todd) Peacock and Joanne (Dusty) Broadway and seven grandchildren: Katy, Kyle and Kennedy Peacock; Allie and Hunter Holt and Riggs and Harlow Broadway.