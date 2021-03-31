LETTER: We need Amy Bundgus

I’m tired.

Tired of government telling me that they know better than parents about how to raise productive children. Tired of elected officials that promote school curriculum that goes against my conservative values. Tired of those who indoctrinate our students with unsupported and false accusations regarding our community and the precious police officers who protect it. I’m tired of those who keep children back in order to advance their own political agendas. I’m tired and I need hope.

That’s why I’m voting for Amy Bundgus. She is someone I can trust. She is committed to making sure our children don’t become pawns in the hands of politicians. She wants to see that children are educated so that they can compete in the job market, both academically and with skills that make them employable upon graduation. She wants to make sure our tax dollars aren’t squandered on pet projects but are spent wisely and responsibly.

She is the real deal, and I’m voting for her to represent my voice for Denton School Board Place 2. Amy Bundgus is my voice for families and the future.

Lynne Thompson

Lantana, TX