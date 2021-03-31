Rheudasil Park upgrades to begin soon

Construction is expected to begin soon on a bunch of improvements to Rheudasil Park in Flower Mound.

Park upgrades will include a lighted boardwalk, playground areas for 2-5 year-olds and 5-12 year-olds, basketball pad, restroom, pavilion structure, enhanced landscaping, a trail, sidewalk renovation along Lake Forest Boulevard and a small fishing pier, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Construction is anticipated to begin in April and is expected to take approximately one year to complete. Rheudasil Park is located at 2401 Lake Forest Blvd.

The town also recently completed nature-themed playground upgrades at Pecan Orchard Park, 4700 Mesquite St. The playground includes a 2-5-year-old and 5-12-year-old play structure, swings, see-saw, merry-go-round and synthetic turf surfacing and shade incorporated within the play structures and benches.