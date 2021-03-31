Flower Mound Chamber distributes awards

The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce recognized many local leaders and businesses at its 39th Annual Awards Luncheon on Friday.

Ginger Eads was named Citizen of the Year “for her outstanding dedication to the chamber and community as well as her leadership as board chair for Medical City Lewisville,” according to a chamber news release.

“I have known Ginger for probably 30 years and she has been deserving of this award for years,” said local attorney Chuck Elsey, the 2013 Citizen of the Year. “She has brought so much to the community and non-profits and is very involved with the chambers.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads honored the two local hospitals — Texas Health Presbyterian Flower Mound and Medical City Lewisville — with Community Excellence Awards for their dedication to caring for our community members.

The President’s Awards were presented to Mixed Media Creations and Circle R Ranch for their contributions to the chamber in the past year. Other award recipients included Independent Financial (Business of the Year), Michele Diaz, Print Signs Promo (Volunteer of the Year), Darrell Pattillo, RevLocal (Ambassador of the Year) and Morgan Orlando, IMA Select (Rookie of the Year).

