Argyle Clean-Up Day, KFMB Spring Trash-Off return soon

As daily life slowly returns to normal, at least two local spring cleaning events are back in the next couple weeks.

First is Keep Flower Mound Beautiful’s annual Spring Trash-Off, scheduled for next weekend. The community clean-up will take place from April 9-11. Pre-registration is required and locations will be pre-assigned to avoid large gatherings throughout the event, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Giveaways and prizes will be awarded for the most trash, recyclables and oddest item collected. All ages are welcome to participate and supplies for the community clean-up can be picked up at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road, beginning Monday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Recycling Drop-Off portion will take place on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Flower Mound High School parking lot, 3411 Peters Colony Road. At­tendees can drop off their electronics to be recycled, have their documents shredded and Recycle2Support (benefiting CCA) will collect gen­tly-used houseware items, textiles and clothing donations. In addition, prescription medication, pens, mechanical pencils, markers, plastic bags and film, wire hangers, razors and more will also be collected. Register and find additional information on KFMB’s website.

The town of Argyle’s Annual Clean-Up Day is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. on April 17, according to the town. There will be dumpsters for trash and debris, as well as services provided by Republic Services for the following:

Household hazardous waste including paint; latex, oil-based; paint-thinners, gasoline, solvents, kerosene; cooking oils; oil, petroleum-based lubricants, automotive fluids; ethylene glycol, antifreeze; yard chemicals: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers; aerosols; batteries: lead acid, alkaline, NiCad: light bulbs; fluorescents, compact fluorescents (CFL), high-intensity, HID lamps; pool chemicals; cleaners: acidic and basic, bleach ammonia, drain openers, soaps; resins and epoxy; propane, helium and Freon cylinders.

Electronic waste – televisions, monitors, VCR’s, DVD players; computers, laptops, iPads; telephones, fax machines; keyboards, scanners, printers, copiers.

White Goods – water heaters, washer/dryer, freezer (Freon removed)

Tires – car and light truck tires (maximum of four)

On-site document destruction

Unacceptable waste includes: Commercially-generated HHW or electronics; radioactive compounds; smoke detectors; ammunition; explosives; asbestos; PCBs (poly-chlorinated biphenyls); pharmaceuticals or controlled substances; biological or infectious waste; fire extinguishers; leaking or unidentified containers

Proof of Argyle residency is required. Click here for more information.