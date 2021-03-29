Vehicle registration waiver ends in a few weeks

Texans have just over two weeks left to get their vehicles inspected and registered, as the statewide temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements will end at 11:59 p.m. on April 14.

The Denton County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office said in a news release that it is ready to serve drivers whose registration has expired since Gob. Greg Abbott issued the waiver a year ago. If you have not renewed your expired vehicle registration sticker, you should make plans to renew on or before April 14. It is not necessary wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions.