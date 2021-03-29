Denton County museums reopening

The Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum reopened last week, and the Denton County Historical Park will reopen next week.

The museums have been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Courthouse-on-the-Square, 110 West Hickory St., reopened on March 22 with its “Century of Action: Women & the Vote” exhibit, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, according to a news release from the Denton County Office of History & Culture. On display in the hallways of the Courthouse-on-the-Square is “The Art of Coreen Spellman,” featuring originals and prints. Coreen Spellman is a well-renowned American artist and TWU alumna.

The Denton County Historical Park, 317 West Mulberry St., will reopen on April 6, but due to limited space in the historic homes, tours will be limited to six people. For groups larger than six people, call 940-349-2850 to schedule a tour.

Denton County recommends using face coverings, maintaining six feet of distancing in all county facilities and following Centers for Disease Control and Texas Department of State Health Services public health recommendations.