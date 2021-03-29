Lantana PC Guy offers free tech help

For over a decade, the Lantana PC Guy has helped thousands of Lantana residents with their technological problems, free of charge.

Blake Morrison and his family moved to Lantana in 2006, and his wife started noticing people in need of help with their computers, printers and other technology. Morrison, who works in IT support and has been in the industry since the early 1990s, started putting his name out on social media, offering to help people out with their tech issues, not as a business, but as a ministry.

“Some people are adamant about wanting a price, and I say I’m doing it to help people not spend a ton of money for stuff they don’t need,” Morrison said. ” And, like a ministry, if I have the opportunity to share the gospel, then I’ll do that.”

Morrison aims to serve as a much less expensive option to the Geek Squad at Best Buy, which Morrison refers to as “Worst Buy.”

“They completely overcharge for their services,” he said.

Morrison has helped people with their computers, devices, wifi, printers, hardware, software and countless other technology issues. The most common issues people call him about are computer viruses and malware, slow performance and recovering hard drives. Many times, it’s a quick fix that the other person can’t believe how fast and simple. Rarely is Morrison unable to fix the problem, if it’s fixable.

“I’ve had maybe one or two things stump me when it comes to this,” he said. “I’ve been in the industry for 21 years, there’s not much I haven’t already seen … A lot of times they think the machine has to be thrown away, and they can’t believe I fixed it.”

Morrison finds time during weekdays and on weekends to offer this tech support, and lots of good has come from it.

“Sometimes strangers asking for help have turned into longterm friendships,” he said. “I just enjoy doing it and helping people.”

Morrison recently left social media, so he set up a simple website, lantanapcguy.com, with his contact information and list of services.