Vegan restaurant/sober bar coming to Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s first vegan restaurant and North Texas’ first sober bar is expected to open next month.
When Deric and Brooklynn Cahill, the husband and wife entrepreneurs behind Wicked BOLD Chocolates, were looking for a production space to accommodate the growing demand for their vegan chocolates, it forced them to expand beyond their home kitchen and into a commercial facility, according to a company news release. They came across a location in Flower Mound that presented a solution to that problem, as well as a new opportunity. The space at 3343 Long Prairie Road, Unit 3347, has a kitchen to produce Wicked BOLD chocolates as well as an open space in front.
“What if we use the available space to offer the community a chance to try something different?” Deric started. “Why not offer vegan food and mocktails too?”
Launching April 23, Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen will provide a casual dining space featuring plant-based charcuterie, a bar with non-alcoholic craft cocktails and Wicked BOLD vegan chocolates. Customers will build their own healthy charcuterie boards with a menu crafted from up-and-coming plant-based food companies.
“We want to provide a unique experience to have fun, grab a bite, and enjoy a fancy zero-spirit cocktail,” Brooklynn said.
Brooklynn, who was challenged to go sober by a personal development app task, said she felt so good after a few weeks that she kept going.
“What started as a health kick has evolved into a lifestyle,” she said. “First going plant-based, and then ditching alcohol. I feel terrific, and would love to extend the same opportunity to residents of Flower Mound too. At Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen, we want to show that you can still go out, and feel good after.”
JP Walton, interim director of economic development for the town of Flower Mound, said Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen will satisfy one of residents’ top requests.
“With vegan and plant-based food options becoming more and more popular, having healthier food options in Flower Mound has become a top resident request,” Walton said. “Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen is not only a great option for vegan diets, but also for individuals looking for healthier options to satisfy their sweet tooth.”
Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. For more details, go to https://wickedbold.com/pages/kitchen.