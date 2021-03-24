Vegan restaurant/sober bar coming to Flower Mound

Launching April 23, Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen will provide a casual dining space featuring plant-based charcuterie, a bar with non-alcoholic craft cocktails and Wicked BOLD vegan chocolates. Customers will build their own healthy charcuterie boards with a menu crafted from up-and-coming plant-based food companies.

“We want to provide a unique experience to have fun, grab a bite, and enjoy a fancy zero-spirit cocktail,” Brooklynn said.

Brooklynn, who was challenged to go sober by a personal development app task, said she felt so good after a few weeks that she kept going.

“What started as a health kick has evolved into a lifestyle,” she said. “First going plant-based, and then ditching alcohol. I feel terrific, and would love to extend the same opportunity to residents of Flower Mound too. At Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen, we want to show that you can still go out, and feel good after.”

JP Walton, interim director of economic development for the town of Flower Mound, said Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen will satisfy one of residents’ top requests.