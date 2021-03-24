Roberts seeking to unseat Traylor on Bartonville Council

Bartonville resident Jim Roberts is running against Incumbent Jeff Traylor in the May 1 General Election for Place 1 on Bartonville Town Council on the platform “Keep Bartonville Country.”

“Like most of our residents, we believe strongly that maintaining the beauty and country charm of our town is a cause worth standing for,” Roberts said in a statement. “Like most people in Bartonville, our home is our most significant investment, and we plan to be here for the long haul. Most of us live here because of our desire for a rural Texas lifestyle, including the lack of congested roads, noise and light pollution, and crowded rooftops.”

Roberts will advocate the town maintains its current land use designations for both commercial and residential development.

“Bartonville has a good and fair mix of commercial and residential zoning in both area and density,” Roberts said. “I will oppose requests for changes allowing smaller residential lots and/or expanded commercial zoning outside of what is included in our Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Based on our geographical location, outside money and developers will endeavor to force unwanted change to our land use and zoning like they have many other small Texas towns near urban sprawl. I will stand up for our approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan and be a good steward of this town for future generations.”

Roberts and his family moved to Bartonville in 2016, and he has served on the Planning & Zoning Commission since 2018. He has lived in Denton County since 1988 and hopes to bring 31 years of experience in banking and finance to keep Bartonville fiscally responsible.

“Much like we run our households, when we have the funds to pay for a specific road upgrade, we do so and we keep the pressure on the contractors for high quality work at competitive bids,” he said. “The main goal is to keep the roads as safe as possible and improve as we have budget. As far as utilities, I am in favor of keeping municipal sewer lines where they are with no expansion.”

Residents who would like to talk to Roberts about town issues can contact him at [email protected] or 214-415-3887.