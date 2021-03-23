Weir: Rep. Parker files Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act

Given the concern over some foreign countries’ antagonism toward the United States, some elected officials want to keep those nations from buying land and other critical entities that might pose a future threat to the safety and security of Americans. In order to prohibit such behavior, Texas State Rep. Tan Parker (Republican – District 63) has filed Texas House Bill 4359, the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act. The legislation stops hostile nations like China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from owning, holding, or even making investments in critical Texas infrastructure, such as our electric grid and water systems. I asked Rep. Parker to explain to constituents why this bill is necessary and how effective it will be.

The following is a short bio of Rep. Tan Parker:

“Tan Parker is a businessman and Republican elected official who has served since 2007 in the Texas House of Representatives. Parker was elected in 2006 to represent District 63 in southwestern Denton County. Rep. Parker was educated at the University of Dallas, at which he served in the College Republicans Club. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political philosophy and economics in 1993. In 1992 he worked briefly in the White House of George H. W. Bush.

“He later earned a Master’s Degree from the London School of Economics. Parker serves on several board of directors and advisory councils, including the University of Dallas, Communities in Schools North Texas, the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County, and Kyle’s Place, an emerging shelter project for homeless teens. Parker resides in Flower Mound with his wife of over 20 years, Beth Haugan Parker, who he met while a student at the University of Dallas. The Parkers have 2 daughters, Lauren and Ashley.”