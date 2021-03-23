Denton County reports positive COVID-19 trends, expands waitlist

Dr. Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, said during Tuesday’s County Commissioners Court meeting that there are many positive updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Denton County.

Richardson said for the week of March 7-13, only about 500 Denton County residents were reported with a positive test and the onset of illness.

“We haven’t been that low since the first and second weeks of September,” Richardson said. “We are really making headway on new cases, they are on the swift decline, and that is something to celebrate.”

There is some “mild concern” that COVID-19 hospitalizations were declining with the active case count, but it started plateauing this month. While it’s much better than it has been since the fall, it’s still something that DCPH is looking into.

Richardson said the most important thing right now is for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We have open arms and needles for yours,” Richardson said.

The state health department announced Tuesday that beginning Monday, all individuals 16 years and older will be eligible for a vaccine, and the county has updated its Vaccine Waitlist Portal to allow all adults to sign up.

“In response to the state’s announcements, Denton County immediately opened its Vaccine Interest Portal so that all residents can begin signing up,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We welcome this news so we continue to get shots into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

DCPH announced 129 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday, as well as 360 new recoveries. There are now 7,927 active cases in the county, the lowest it’s been since Dec. 9, and the death toll remains at 453.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.