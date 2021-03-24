9 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Despite the state of COVID-19 in Denton County trending in a positive direction, Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that nine more county residents have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, bringing the countywide death toll to 462.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a Corinth man in his 40s, a Lewisville man in his 40s, a Carrollton woman in her 50s, a Lake Dallas man in his 60s, a Denton man in his 60s, a Carrollton man in his 70s, a Denton woman over 80, a Flower Mound woman over 80 and a Lewisville woman over 80.

“As we report nine deaths from COVID-19 today, we hope you will keep their families in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask you to please continue to follow safety precautions as recommended by Denton County Public Health.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has stated many times that DCPH investigates each time a resident dies with COVID-19, and only reports the cases in which it is determined that the person died as a result of the coronavirus, not when something else was the main factor in their death.

DCPH also announced 115 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 89 of which are active, as well as 337 new recoveries. There are now 7,769 active cases in Denton County, the lowest such number since Dec. 8.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.