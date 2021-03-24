Registration opens for Flower Mound PD Bike with the Blue

The Flower Mound Police Department will host its inaugural Bike with the Blue 5K Run and Bike Race in Lakeside this spring.

The department has held the event for years, but it was just an afternoon bike ride with FMPD officers that started and ended at the police station. This year’s event — scheduled for May 15 — will be bigger and will benefit Journey to Dream – Kyle’s Place, a transitional living program for homeless teens in Denton County.

This year’s Bike with the Blue will consist of a 5K run, a youth ride where children will ride a short course with multiple law enforcement agencies, a civilian bike race, and a police bike race. After each race, participants can enjoy music, refreshments, awards and try their skills in bike obstacle courses, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

To register for the 5K run, civilian bike race, or find additional information, please visit www.flower-mound.com/BikewiththeBlue. Registration prices will increase after May 6.