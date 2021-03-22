Local United Way awarded $50k grant for Emergency Fund

United Way of Denton County was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the Hearst Foundations toward its Emergency Fund in response to last month’s winter storm.

The funds are being used to restore water for many vulnerable residents who’ve been without it for weeks due to broken pipes and other plumbing issues, according to a news release from UWDC. Before receiving the grant, the need for plumbing help quickly outpaced what the fund would be able to accommodate with more than 65 residents in the queue, with priority given to elderly and those with young children.

“Like so many events in the past year, the Texas winter storm hit our most vulnerable neighbors the hardest,” said United Way of Denton County President and CEO Gary Henderson. “We are grateful to the Hearst Foundation, our business partners, and these dedicated volunteers for giving us the ability to get sanitary living conditions back for these Denton County residents.”

Additionally, United Way of Denton County formed a partnership with the local Denton Noon Rotary to further engage the business sector in this effort with contributions of funds and/or plumbers to obtain permits and assist with repairs for the growing list of households in need, according to the UWDC news release. It is estimated the repairs will average between $1-2,000 per household. Additional resources are needed to meet the demand. Donations can be made at www.unitedwaydenton.org/texas-winter-storm-2021.