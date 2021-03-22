Lewisville calls for ColorPalooza 2021 volunteers

The city of Lewisville is looking for volunteers to help with ColorPalooza 2021: A Celebration of Spring, which will be held April 17, in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza in historic Old Town Lewisville.

ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring is a family-friendly, outdoor event designed to showcase the rich cultural, artistic and eco-friendly spirit of Lewisville, according to a news release from the city. Attendees will experience a day of creativity, education and art activities and displays in Old Town Lewisville. Admission is free, but there will be a $5 charge for the tie-dye station as well as merchandise sales on site. Credit cards will be accepted.

Musical groups The Vinyl Stripes, Mariachi Rosas Divinas and The Grays Disney Cover Concert will perform on the Wayne Ferguson Plaza stage, entertaining visitors with different genres of music. Cultural performers will entertain festivalgoers throughout the day on the City Hall stage.

Highlights for this year’s ColorPalooza include Chalk This Way, a popular sidewalk chalk extravaganza that showcases amateur and professional chalk art. There also will be art activities for children; a DIY tie-dye station; an art demonstration; and Eco-Alley, a dedicated space to learn about how to be more environmentally friendly. A complete list of festival activities will be announced in coming weeks, according to the city.

While this is an outdoor event, the city will comply with social distancing guidelines set by the CDC for the safety of festivalgoers, vendors, performers and staff. Vendor booths and activities will be spaced at least six feet apart, the city said. Everyone will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.

The city says that “volunteers are essential to the success of ColorPalooza as there will be multiple interactive events this year.” Volunteers can register on LewisvilleColorPalooza.com. For updates, a complete list of musical acts, performers, vendors, and a schedule of events for this year’s festival, visit LewisvilleColorPalooza.com. For answers to vendor-related questions, contact Jamie Milstead at [email protected]. Sponsors for ColorPalooza 2021 are Living Magazine, Kris Tee’s, T Stream and DCTA.