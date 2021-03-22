Sheryl English running for Place 2 on Denton ISD Board

Denton Realtor Sheryl English is seeking the Place 2 seat on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees.

The race for Place 2 initially looked quite crowded, but it has thinned out since a total of five people filed to run for it. Incumbent Jeanetta Smith withdrew her application for reelection, and then two other candidates also withdrew: Keith Antigiovanni and Mark Osborne (Osborne withdrew after ballots were prepared), leaving English and Lantana resident Amy Bundgus as the only candidates still running.

English said in a news release that she is running on a platform of “investing in the next generation.”