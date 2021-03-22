Home
Sheryl English running for Place 2 on Denton ISD Board

Sheryl English

Denton Realtor Sheryl English is seeking the Place 2 seat on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees.

The race for Place 2 initially looked quite crowded, but it has thinned out since a total of five people filed to run for it. Incumbent Jeanetta Smith withdrew her application for reelection, and then two other candidates also withdrew: Keith Antigiovanni and Mark Osborne (Osborne withdrew after ballots were prepared), leaving English and Lantana resident Amy Bundgus as the only candidates still running.

English said in a news release that she is running on a platform of “investing in the next generation.”

“Our world has gone through some unprecedented changes due to the global pandemic,” English said in a statement. “Our education system was greatly challenged to continue educating students, while also providing a safe environment with new protocols. Denton ISD was forced to make some critical decisions to hold the district’s infrastructure in place. As a result, Denton ISD is in position to move forward and to restore any momentum that was compromised due to the pandemic.”

English said she wants to be a part of the collective energy supporting Denton ISD students, teachers, staff and administration as life slowly returns to normal.

“I will uphold the mission of Denton ISD – Empowering lifelong learners to be engaged citizens who positively impact their local and global community,” English said.

Click here for more information.

