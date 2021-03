The Argyle Police Department is investigating a burglary by an apparently very thirsty suspect.

An unknown man was seen on surveillance video pulling up to Johnny Joe’s, 401 Hwy 377, in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup around 3 a.m., according to APD Chief Emmitt Jackson. The man got out of his pickup and broke the store’s glass front door, went inside, took one soda, and left.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is encouraged to contact Argyle police.