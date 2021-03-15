Weir: Greg Porter running for mayor of Copper Canyon

The Town of Copper Canyon was incorporated on April 23, 1973. The population was approximately 200 people. Currently, the 4.25 square miles of CC has a population of 1300. Copper Canyon is located approximately six miles west of Lewisville. It is bordered by Highland Village, Flower Mound, Double Oak, Bartonville, and Argyle. The northern boundary of Copper Canyon is Orchid Hill Lane; the southern boundary is FM 407 (Justin Road); the eastern boundary is Chinn Chapel Road; and the western boundary is Copper Canyon Road. The Town of Copper Canyon is governed by elected town council members and an elected mayor.

The town’s current Mayor, Ron Robertson, is running for reelection to his second 2-year term of office in the May 1st election. His opponent is Greg Porter. In the video interview Mr. Porter talks about the most salient issues facing the town, the tax rate, budget and several other important topics. Greg Porter sent the following biographical info:

“Finding balance in a unique situation is something not achieved by many. Greg Porter has successfully found that balance first as a dual professional athlete and then as the lead of multiple large-scale commercial developments. He has worked alongside some of the most renowned individuals in the commercial and residential development industries and athletics to hone his expertise, knowledge, and insights to strike the balance between progress and vision. Through his extensive experience with high-profile commercial development, Greg has a deep working knowledge of local and state laws, ordinances, and how to overcome obstacles and challenges that could present themselves.

“As Mayor, Greg Porter wants to create a renewed balance for residents of Copper Canyon through careful consideration of all town improvements to ensure Copper Canyon maintains its charm and sense of community. His unique life experience and deep understanding of the development landscape puts him in a distinctive position to guide the community into a direction that remains in line with the town’s long-standing vision.”

Family

Built a custom home in 2016 in Copper Canyon to raise his family with Morgan, his wife of 16 years, and their two children, Dash (10) & Koda (6)

Coaches daughter’s soccer team and son’s football team.

Sports

All-State, multi-sport standout at Keller High School.

In 2019, was the first and only athlete to be inducted into the Keller ISD Hall of Fame.

Texas A&M University: Two-sport star athlete in football and baseball

NFL: Signed a dual sport contract with Houston Texans

MLB: Drafted by Anaheim Angels in 2001

11-year professional baseball career, with the Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Puerto Rico, and Japan.

Professional

Commercial Project Engineer

Worked with high profile public and private Owners and Architects to assist in the design and construction of The Star Development in Frisco, TX. This included heavy involvement in architectural/structural plan design and implementation

The Star of Frisco Stadium (Frisco, TX) $270Mil

Public and Private Owners

Dallas Cowboy Headquarters (Frisco, TX)

Private Owners

Commercial Project Manager

Managed the overall construction and/or budgets for multiple high profile projects in Dallas -Fort Worth.

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)

Village Town Center Master Plan Community (Dallas, TX)

Commercial Estimating

Created and negotiated budgets, and bought out contracts for the development of several high profile projects.

Texas Live Entertainment Venue & Live Hotel(Arlington, TX)

Texas Rangers 2020 Stadium (Arlington, TX) $1.4 Billion

Owner’s Representative

Was retained by Blue Star, a Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys) owned company, to represent Blue Star in decision making pertaining to various development projects.

Custom Home Builder