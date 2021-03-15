Flower Mound Senior Center to reopen after over a year

After being closed for more than a year, the Flower Mound Senior Center will soon reopen with several modifications to the schedule and safety guidelines.

The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that the senior center, 2701 West Windsor Drive, will reopen April 5 in phases to ensure the safety of members and staff. As part of Phase 1, the following safety measures will be in place:

Reduced daily building hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

25% capacity in all rooms

Fitness classes limited to 10 people

Drive-thru lunches will continue

The Fitness Room, Billiards Room and Computer Room will be open, by appointment only.

No card or domino games

All Seniors In Motion members and staff are required to wear masks within the facility when unable to socially distance by 6 feet, the town said in a news release.

Reopening dates for the subsequent phases are tentative. For more information, go to www.flower-mound.com/simreopening.