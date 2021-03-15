New York Pizza & Pints coming to Flower Mound

A New York-style pizza shop is coming soon to Flower Mound.

New York Pizza & Pints will open sometime soon at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, in the Kroger shopping center at the corner of FMs 1171 and 2499, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Customers will be able to pair their New York-style slice with a variety of craft beers or a growler to-go. New York Pizza and Pints will also offer bruschetta, cheese bread, pepperoni sliders, specialty pizzas, salads, desserts and more.

The small restaurant chain has four locations in DFW, the one in Carrollton being the closest one to southern Denton County. The expected opening date was not immediately available. Click here for more information.