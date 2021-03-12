From the Desk of Bobbie Mitchell — March 2021

As we all experienced the historic snow and ice storm across our state as well as the resulting loss of power and, in some cases, loss of water and other services, Denton County communities were busy working together to find solutions.

Leaders from our communities, schools met with Denton County officials and our state delegation to discuss the ongoing issues residents faced during the third week of February. We met with utility operators to ask questions and shared information to keep residents as informed as possible.

I want to thank all of our community, school, county and state leaders for working together during a trying time to come to the aid of Denton County residents. In times of challenge, it is so important that we come together as one team united to address the issues.

While we may not have been able to immediately turn power back on or get water into homes, we worked to find out answers and come up with interim solutions such as setting up warming centers, find generators to help support water pumps, share sand to keep roads passable and find water sources for residents.

It is never fun to go through such trying times but it is in those times that we find out who we are and how we work together. And, once again, all of you were there.

I would also like to thank our first responders – from those camping out at hospitals to care for the sick to the police officers and fire personnel who responded to emergencies to help others even when their own families were struggling.

We are blessed in Denton County to have so many individuals dedicated to their jobs and to doing the right thing.

CCA: Celebrating 48 Years

It was an honor to help Christian Community Action’s 48th anniversary on Feb. 22, which marks many years of providing help for area families, children and seniors across Denton County.

CCA, originally launched by Tom Duffy, has continued to play a critical role in helping those in need for almost five decades as our region has continued to grow. Last year, CCA assisted 7,331 children and adults with an estimated 27,000 visits to CCA’s Food Pantry.

Executive Director Gilbert Montez today continues the same dedication to service and one I greatly appreciate. Thank you for letting me be a part of your celebration. We are fortunate to have CCA in Denton County.

Jaguar Now a Warrior

Congratulations to Isaiah Brown for being signed by the Santa Cruz Warriors, which are part of the National Basketball Association G League.

Isaiah, the son of Craig and Sophia Brown, played for Flower Mound High School followed by four years with the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.

The 6’7” guard has earned many accolades in his basketball career including being named Defensive Player of the Year during the Missouri Valley Conference in the 2019-2020 season.

