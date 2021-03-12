Annual Flower Mound Easter Egg Scramble is on

A year after last year’s event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the town of Flower Mound is planning to have the annual Easter Egg Scramble later this month.

The event is scheduled for the afternoon of March 27 at Jake’s Hilltop Park, 4975 Timber Creek Drive, where attendees will hunt for thousands of eggs, enjoy lots of candy and get a chance to meet the Easter Bunny, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

It is highly recommended that people wear a face mask during the event, if unable to maintain social distancing of six feet, the town said in the news release. Activities will be restricted based on current state health protocols, and participants will be safely spaced out to enable social distancing. This year, age groups will be divided into two different time slots with each age group on their own field.

The time slots for each age group are as follows:

2 p.m. Scramble

0-2 year olds

5 years old

6 years old

10-12 years old

2:30 p.m. Scramble

3 years old

4 years old

7 years old

8 years old

9 years old

The city of Highland Village announced earlier this week that it was changing its annual Easter egg hunt event into a drive-thru Easter Basket Pickup.