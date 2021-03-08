Highland Village replaces egg hunt with drive-thru event

The city of Highland Village is replacing its annual Easter Egg Hunt this year with a drive-thru event.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, the city chose to change the event into something physically distanced and still fun for the kids.

The free drive-thru Easter Basket Pickup event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on March 27 at Copperas Branch Park for residents of Highland Village only. The city will have baskets designed for toddlers up to 3 years old, kids 4-6 years old and kids 7-10 years old. Highland Village firefighters and police officers will be there, and so will the Easter Bunny.

Registration and proof of Highland Village residency are required, and there’s a limited number of baskets, according to the city. Click here to register.