Engel now lone candidate for Place 4 on Flower Mound Council

Jim Engel will be reelected to Place 4 on the Flower Mound Town Council on May 1, after his lone challenger withdrew from the race.

On Monday, Flower Mound Town Secretary Theresa Scott said that Ani Umoh officially withdrew her name from the race. The deadline had passed, but the Election Code allows the removal of a name from the ballot if the ballots haven’t been printed yet, which Scott said is the case. The town has listed Umoh has withdrawn on its Candidate Filings page.

Engel will serve another three years as Place 4 councilman, and will then be term-limited from seeking reelection again.

There are still five candidates for the race for mayor: Stephanie Bell, Derek France, Itamar Gelbman, Cheryl Moore and Jehangir Raja.