Flower Mound maintains mask requirement despite Gov. Abbott’s order

Flower Mound will continue to require face coverings at town facilities in accordance with guidance from local health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control.

The decision comes after Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34 that lifts the statewide mask mandate and allows businesses to operate at full capacity beginning Wednesday. The order also rescinds the requirement that outdoor gatherings of 10 or more persons be approved by the county judge or mayor.

However, individual businesses, organizations, and town buildings have the right to require employees and patrons to wear masks.

The town’s decision was explained in a press release: “In order to protect our employees and the community, Town of Flower Mound facilities, including Town Hall, the Community Activity Center, Library, and Animal Services, will continue COVID-19 precautions and require masks to be worn inside facilities, unless able to socially distance and stay 6 feet apart. The Town remains open for business to serve citizens with face-to-face interaction; however, we encourage residents continue to conduct Town business online, when possible.”

Per the governor’s order, all town facilities, except the Flower Mound Senior Center which remains closed, will operate at 100 percent capacity.