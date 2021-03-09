Local women UNITE to collect purses for single moms

Local women worked with local businesses to collect Purses with a Purpose for single moms experiencing housing insecurity in Denton County as part of the first philanthropic project of Women UNITED, a new group initiated by United Way of Denton County.

More than 65 bags were collected and stuffed with items to help these mothers with everyday needs such as clothing, food, toiletries and fun activities for the kids to enjoy over spring break, according to a news release from UWDC. Thirty-one Gifts in Flower Mound donated 31 bags, with the remainder provided by Women UNITED members. L-Evated Chiropractic and LA Fitness Denton contributed toys from their “It’s a Springy Christmas Toy Drive” to fill the bags, and UNITED Tribute dancing alum, Jessica Battaglia, hustled to procure 31 $1,000 gift cards.

“The first philanthropic effort of Women UNITED was small, yet mighty, showing the impact this group can have,” said Micah Tannery-Pazoureck, United Way of Denton County Board Chair and founding member of Women UNITED. “We hope women from across Denton County will join us in this movement to improve the lives of women and children in every corner of our community.”

The collected bags were distributed to single moms identified by the collaborative work of United Way of Denton County’s Housing and Homelessness team, Denton County Friends of the Family, Grace Like Rain, Giving Hope and The Junction. These single mothers represent a large segment of the Denton County population called ALICE – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Learn more about ALICE at www.unitedwaydenton.org/ALICE.

The mission of Women UNITED is to inspire, educate, and motivate women to become positive change-agents within our community through philanthropy, leadership, and volunteerism, according to UWDC. Members contribute annually to provide individuals and families in Denton County the tools they need to become financially stable, help ensure children are ready to succeed in school, and offer opportunities for healthier lifestyles.

The deadline to become an inaugural member of Women UNITED is March 31. Learn more and sign up at www.unitedwaydenton.org/womenunited.