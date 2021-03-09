Crawford running for Highland Village Council

Highland Village resident Andrew Crawford is seeking his first public office in the May 1 General Election, challenging incumbent Mike Lombardo for Place 3 on Highland Village City Council.

Crawford said in a statement that he moved to Highland Village in 2015 and he thinks the City Council has done a “great job of developing a fantastic town with best in-class amenities.”

“The work that the council has done since it was incorporated in 1964 speaks for itself,” Crawford said. “As a community-oriented father, I would like to assist in the continued development of our terrific town.”

Crawford said the priorities for the next council should be the Chapel Hill Trail Connection, the development of an animal care facility, participation on joint Fire Training Center, the Debt Service Fund and the Utility Fund.

“These are all important areas for us to continue to improve and I am excited to provide input and value to the board as we continue to enrich our community,” Crawford said. “I want to continue to create a safe, welcoming, and prosperous environment for our residents and businesses, supporting additional resources for our police and fire departments but also by looking for effective investments in innovative projects to continue to expand the opportunities available to all of us in Highland Village.”

Crawford and Lombardo are the only candidates for the Place 3 seat on Council, while Place 5 and 7 will also be on the ballot.