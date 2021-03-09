Denton County increases vaccinations, adds educators

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that it is increasing the number of people receiving first dose vaccines at tis clinics during the next two weeks, as well as vaccinating educators in Phases 1A and 1B in the Vaccine Interest Portal on Friday.

“Denton County is excited to begin vaccinating our teachers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We recognize the state’s focus on vaccinating teachers as quickly as possible while also wanting to vaccinate individuals in Phases 1A and 1B on our Vaccine Interest Portal. We took steps last week to identify teachers within the 1A and 1B categories so that we could prioritize them while increasing the number of first doses for other individuals registered in Phases 1A and 1B.”

Through texts and email messaging, Denton County identified about 13,660 school and child-care personnel on the waitlist to date, according to a county news release. An estimated 3,500 will be vaccinated from 3-7 p.m. on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. Teachers receiving invitations will have been invited based on first registered, first to receive a vaccine. Additional evening clinics are being planned in the future.

“Being able to provide significant numbers of vaccines to our residents while also beginning to vaccinate our educators is a win-win for everyone,” Eads said. “We are working aggressively to get shots in arms to help our children get back in the classrooms and begin to return to normal across the board.”

This week, invitations were sent to fill 26,000 available slots on Tuesday and Thursday, beginning with No. 129,804 on the Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist, according to the county.