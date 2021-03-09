Flower Mound, Justin, Northlake residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that six more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 431.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a Justin man in his 70s, a Northlake man over 80, a Denton man in his 70s and three residents of Avanti Senior Living at Flower Mound: one man in his 70s and two women over 80.

“As we report six deaths from COVID-19 today, we hope you will keep their families in your thoughts and prayers,” Judge Andy Eads said. “We ask you to please continue to follow safety precautions as recommended by Denton County Public Health.”

During Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners meeting, DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson had some good news about the state of the pandemic in Denton County in his weekly update.

“Active cases are down in Denton County. Recoveries are up,” Richardson said.

Richardson said that according to county data, “hospital occupancy is trending in an encouraging direction,” and Monday recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 patients in Denton County ICUs since Oct. 11.

DCPH also announced Tuesday 460 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 440 of which are active, as well as 709 new recoveries. There are now 10,925 active cases in the county, the lowest such number since Dec. 18.

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that it is increasing the number of people receiving first dose vaccines at its clinics during the next two weeks, as well as vaccinating educators in Phases 1A and 1B in the Vaccine Interest Portal on Friday.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.