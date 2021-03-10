New dessert shop coming to Lakeside

Realty Capital Management, master devleoper of Lakeside DFW, announced Wednesday that AshJenn Signature Desserts is coming soon to The Shops at Lakeside in south Flower Mound.

Owned and operated by local baker Sharmon Walters, AshJenn Signature Desserts will be a neighborhood dessert shop that will serve cheesecakes, pies, cookies, cookie sandwiches, cupcakes, cream puffs, cookie bouquets and more. Mini “Pupcakes” and “Doggone Good Cookies” will be available for dogs. AshJenn Signature Desserts will offer dessert catering and custom cakes can be made to order, according to a news release from Realty Capital.

“Baking has been a passion of mine since I was a young girl,” Walters said. “I started my business out of my home eight years ago while working a full-time corporate job. I have always dreamed of opening my own dessert bakery and I am so happy my dream has become a reality!”

The name AshJenn comes from Walters’ two daughters’ names, Ashley and Jennifer.

“In 2013, I lost my oldest daughter, Ashley, unexpectedly,” Walters said. “I quickly realized that life is too short, not to follow your dreams.”

Walters said that Lakeside will be “the perfect home for my bakery,” and she plans to open by May. AshJenn Signature Desserts will be located at 2601 Lakeside Parkway, in a new building between The Med Spa of Flower Mound and Clink Wine Bar, which is set to open next month.

Click here for more information.