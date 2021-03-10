River Walk developer considering changing amphitheater plans

The developer of The River Walk in Flower Mound is looking to make a change to its plans for an amphitheater

Mehrdad Moayedi, president and CEO of Centurion American, said during the March 1 Flower Mound Town Council meeting that the current plan for an amphitheater along the water will end up costing more money than it will bring in.

“We’re trying to make sure we don’t make the mistake of putting a $3, 4, 5 million amphitheater in there and end up with something that will be a burden to us or, ultimately, to the city,” Moayedi said. “We don’t see the amphitheater being a viable financial situation for us.”

Moayedi said he wants to use the amphitheater space for a multi-functional commercial gathering space called The Hub Experience, which would bring in revenue with family-oriented events, entertainment, food sales and a conference center.

According to Centurion American’s presentation, The Hub concept could bring live music, movies, a food hall, corporate events, festivals and more community events to the area just north of restaurant row. It would not replace the planned farmer’s market and splash pad.

Moayedi said Centurion American wants to submit more information to the town to see if staff and council would be open to The Hub project.