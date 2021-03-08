Weir: Jehangir Raja running for Flower Mound mayor

As we inch closer to May 1st, Flower Mound residents will have a chance to see and hear from all the candidates for elective office. We have 5 candidates for the open seat of Mayor, and we have 2 candidates running for Place 4 on the Council, one incumbent, Jim Engel, and one challenger, Ani Umoh. Additionally, the Flower Mound Area Republican Club will host a Candidate Forum at Bridlewood Golf Club, 4000 W Windsor Drive, Flower Mound, on Tuesday, March 9th. Social hour is from 6 to 6:30pm; candidate forum is from 6:30 to 8:45pm. As always, contested races only will be represented. This includes the LISD, Flower Mound, Highland Village and Double Oak city elections. Click here to RSVP: www.fmarc.us/attending-event

Moreover, the Cross Timbers Gazette will be hosting a Candidate Forum at Flower Mound Town Hall on April 8th at 7pm. Publisher Max Miller and I will be moderating. This forum will include Flower Mound candidates and those candidates running for the LISD Trustee position. One of the mayoral candidates is Jehangir Raja, who is the subject of this video interview. The following bio was sent by Mr. Raja:

“A person with a vision for Flower Mound. A family person with strong family, ethical and moral values. One who Strongly believes in uplifting and inspiring others. One who believes leadership’s greatest contribution is to create a platform for more sound leaders.I am Jehangir (JR) Raja a candidate for the office of Mayor of Flower Mound. I am also a hedge fund manager, an entrepreneur, Wall street veteran and an accomplished financial executive, a loving father, husband, and family person. I have a long and varied business career that encompasses many segments of the investment management, private equity, and related fields as well as positions in corporate finance and operations.

“In August 2016, I have founded JR Dallas Wealth Management, www.jrdallaswealth.com, a private equity investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, where I currently serve as CEO. The firm provides growth capital for emerging companies. Since 1999, I have also served in a major leadership role like CFO and CEO of several other major private and public companies, where I have managed investments, traded equities, and led M&A and joint venture transactions. JR Dallas is a start-up, and it has raised and managed over $1.2 Billion within 4 years. The company successfully invested and co invested along with firms like KKR, Carlyle Group and TPG. I also acquired United Investment Managers (UIM); a Chicago based Asset Management firm with over $300 Million under management.

“Prior to that, I was also one of the founding members of US Remodelers Inc, the company that was acquired by Home Depot and it went public in 1998. Some of the investments made were in companies like CNOOC, Facebook, Twitter, and Alibaba pre-IPO. I have over 26 years of experience in the financial industry encompassing executive leadership, equities trading, IPOs, M&As, sale of businesses, private equity placements, debt financing and financial analysis.

I attended and studied graduate level Finance-Investment Analysis at St. John’s University and earned an MBA from Emporia State University. I have served on various advisory boards to companies in several industries including Commercial Finance Association (CFA), (Secured Lender Network), the largest commercial finance entity in the world where my fellow Directors were CEO of Wells Fargo bank and CEO of Merrill Lynch.

“I moved to Irving, Texas over 20 years ago from Wall Street because I fell in love with the place, the people, the potential. I knew first- hand that improvement, steadfastness, and innovation come from our farm and Mainstreet, not just Wall Street. Happily married with Daliyah Raja for over 23 years and blessed with 3 wonderful daughters. Oldest one is Nurse Practitioner (master’s in nursing) on her way to be a Doctor. The middle one on her way to medical college after graduating with 4.0 CGPA with bachelor’s in biology. The youngest one is graduating from high school. I believe so far community has been rewarding me and my family very generously for our hard work. Now it is time for me to return the favor. Going to politics, to me, is my way of paying back to community. Given a chance, I will take this town to the level that this town really deserve to be at.

“I have raised beautiful family here. I want every family to enjoy the fruits of the American Dream. I will work with you to be a catalyst for new economic development while maintaining a peaceful and safe environment. Improving the economy will improve the tax base that improves our schools, high-speed internet, streets, rates, and other core infrastructure. I will work not only for you but with you. I want a strong community presence of advisors to assist me in achieving the Flower Mound that can keep our most talented here while attracting people from all over the world to live, work and invest here. I am a person of vision and hope. A family person with strong ethical and moral values. I believe in uplifting and inspiring others. I believe strong leadership creates more leaders.”